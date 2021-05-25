Bank robberies down by more than half in 2020

Verona Arena becomes first in Europe with 6,000 seats
ROME
25 Maggio 2021
ROME, MAY 25 - The number of bank robberies fell by 56.3% last year, dropping to 119 from 272 n 2019, the OSSIF research unit of Italian Banking Association ABI said in a report on Tuesday. It said the downward trend for robberies continued in 2020 thanks to the efforts of the banks and of the police. Indeed, the report said robberies have dropped by 96% since 2007, when there were 3,364. (ANSA).
