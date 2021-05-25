Renewables provided 37% of Italy's energy in 2020

ROME, MAY 25 - Around 37% of the energy Italy consumed on 2020 came form renewable sources, GSE, a public agency tasked with promoting renewables, said on Tuesday. It said renewable sources produced some 116 TWh, with the installation of new systems creating over 900 MW of additional power capacity (with some 750 coming from solar panels). A high level of sunlight last year also contributed to greater solar-energy production, GSE said. (ANSA).