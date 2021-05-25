Renewables provided 37% of Italy's energy in 2020

Verona Arena becomes first in Europe with 6,000 seats
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
Covid Puglia, su 9289 tamponi 314 positivi, positività al 3,4%: 28 i morti. Vaccini, usato il 95,9% delle dosi
ROME
25 Maggio 2021
ROME, MAY 25 - Around 37% of the energy Italy consumed on 2020 came form renewable sources, GSE, a public agency tasked with promoting renewables, said on Tuesday. It said renewable sources produced some 116 TWh, with the installation of new systems creating over 900 MW of additional power capacity (with some 750 coming from solar panels). A high level of sunlight last year also contributed to greater solar-energy production, GSE said. (ANSA).
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su