Victims of 'rapist manager' say abducted for weeks

MILAN, MAY 25 - Two of several young women who says they were drugged and raped by Milanese pharmaceuticals manager Antonio Di Fazio told prosecutors Monday they had been held captive for days and weeks, judicial sources said Tuesday. Sources said they had told "horror stories" to the prosecutors. The two , who turned up for an interview for an internship at Di Fazio's firm, said they were given drugs that caused them to "remain in a state of psychological subjection" to the manager. Italian police say they have found images of other suspected victims of 50-year-old Di Fazio, who was arrested at the weekend on suspicion of drugging, raping and photographing a 31-year-old student who went to his office for a jobs interview. Police said they had found more than 50 photos on his phone but there were even more on his other devices, meaning that the victims are presumably much more numerous than the five initially thought. The images, like that of the student and another four young women, were found on Di Fazio's phone, PC and tablet. Police said he took them as "trophies" of his sexual violence. They said he slipped massive doses of tranquilizers into the women's drinks and then stripped them and raped them, before photographing them naked. Three students who are among the suspected victims were interviewed by the police Monday. Di Fazio declined to answer prosecutors' questions. His lawyer, Rocco Romellano, told reporters: "He's very confused and worn out, he isn't well, I've always known him to be a cordial, honest and calm person, but I can't know if he had a double life, nothing like that has come out". (ANSA).