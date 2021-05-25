Actress says barred from taking part in charity soccer game

Verona Arena becomes first in Europe with 6,000 seats
25 Maggio 2021
ROME, MAY 25 - An Italian actress has said she was barred from taking part in this year's 'Game of the Heart' charity soccer match because she is a woman. Aurora Leone, part of the The Jackal comedy duo, said she was ejected from the prematch dinner by singers team chief Gianluca Pecchini, who allegedly told her "you can't be here because you're a woman". Pecchini, general manager of the team. allegedly said "since when have women been playing football?" Leone had been called up to take part in the match along with her The Jackal companion Ciro Priello. The much-loved game is set to take place this evening at Juventus's home ground in Turin. Politicians from across the political divide and women's rights activists have deplored the alleged discrimination. (ANSA).
