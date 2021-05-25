Man kills wife and calls son in Rome

ROME, MAY 25 - A 64-year-old man in treatment for psychiatric problems killed his 63-year-old wife by bashing her head in with blunt objects while she was in bed Monday night, and then called his son to say he had found her unconscious, police said Tuesday. The man, who was found lying on the bed next to his wife's body, has been arrested. Carabinieri broke into the house with the help of the fire brigade. The man has been charged with murder. An autopsy has been ordered. (ANSA).