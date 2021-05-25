2 convicted of threats to Saviano, Capacchione

ROME, MAY 25 - Two people were convicted Monday of Neapolitan Camorra mafia threats against Roberto Saviano, author of the Gomorrah exposé, and Rosaria Capacchione, a journalist who has also exposed the crimes of the Naples Mob. The threats were made against Saviano, who has been in police protection since the publication of Gomorra in 2006, and Capacchione, who is also under police escort, in the Spartacus trial against the powerful Casalesi clan in 2008. Those convicted were clan boss Francesco Bidognetti, who got a suspended sentence of 18 months in jail, and lawyer Michele Santonastaso, who got 14 months, also suspended. Gomorra(h), which was turned into a 2008 film that won second prize at Cannes and subsequently a hit TV series, lifted the lid on the Casalesis and other clans in the Camorra, which is Italy's third-biggest criminal organisation behind Calabria's 'Ndrangheta and Sicily's Cosa Nostra. "They were real death threats against us," said Capacchione. (ANSA).