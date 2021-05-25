Growth could exceed 4.5% target this year says Franco

Verona Arena becomes first in Europe with 6,000 seats
ROME
25 Maggio 2021
ROME, MAY 25 - Italian growth could exceed the government's target of 4.5% this year, Economy Minister Daniele Franco said at an ANSA event Tuesday. The government's financial and economic planning blueprint, the DEF, set an estimate for 2021 growth of 4.5% last month. But Franco said that "if the emergence from the COVID pandemic is swift and reopenings are consolidated, Italy could see growth rates hopefully a little higher". Franco added that at a global level the G20 sees a recovery "with uncertainties". He said the organization, of which Italy is currently the duty president, was working on "fairness". (ANSA).
