Growth could exceed 4.5% target this year says Franco

ROME, MAY 25 - Italian growth could exceed the government's target of 4.5% this year, Economy Minister Daniele Franco said at an ANSA event Tuesday. The government's financial and economic planning blueprint, the DEF, set an estimate for 2021 growth of 4.5% last month. But Franco said that "if the emergence from the COVID pandemic is swift and reopenings are consolidated, Italy could see growth rates hopefully a little higher". Franco added that at a global level the G20 sees a recovery "with uncertainties". He said the organization, of which Italy is currently the duty president, was working on "fairness". (ANSA).