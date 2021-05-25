Uncle of 5-yr-old cable-car victim blames politicians

ROME, MAY 25 - The uncle of Mattia, a five-year-old boy was was among the 14 victims of Sunday's cable-car disaster in Piedmont along with his parents, on Tuesday blamed Italy's politicians and compared the tragedy to the 2018 collapse of the Morandi bridge in Genoa that killed 43 people. "It should not be possible to die while you are taking your family to a quiet place or because a bridge collapses," Corrado Guzzetti told ANSA. "The condolences of politicians only make me more angry because they are responsible for these tragedies". Guzzetti, a restaurateur from the town of Vedano Olona, in the province of Varese, is the former brother-in-law of Vittorio Zurloni, 55, who died on Sunday along with Mattia and his 37-year-old wife Elisabetta Personini. Photo: Vittorio Zurloni. (ANSA).