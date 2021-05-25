Sure Italy recovery will be swift, effective - Mattarella

ROME, MAY 25 - President Sergio Mattarella said Tuesday he was "convinced" Italy's recovery from COVID-19 would be swift and effective. He said his visit to Cremona, one of the hardest hit Italian cities "intends to express confidence in the recovery that has been started in the conviction that the recovery will certainly be fast and effective". Mattarella said that the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR), using over 200 billion euros of EU money to help make Italy greener and more modern, needed a collaboration between the public and private sectors "in order to implement it fully and effectively". He also said the government was "in young people's debt" and that "the ephemeral present" should be done away with in order to give the younger generations hope for the future. "We have a debt towards future generations, and it is not just financial," he said. "It is a debt that expresses itself vis a vis the young people, with the need to design in an adequate way the future of our youngsters. "We must reject the temptation to close up in the ephemeral and exclusive consideration of the present moment, an ephemeral condition that ignores the past and history and neglects the future". (ANSA).