VERONA
Verona Arena becomes first in Europe with 6,000 seats

ROME
Ravenna dockers call off strike as Israel arms shipment KO

ROME
COVID: 3,224 new cases, 166 more victims

ROME
Soccer: Gattuso new Fiorentina coach

ROME
Must keep speeding vaccine rollout-Draghi after EU meet

ROME
4 Egypt spies indicted for Regeni murder

ROME
Ravenna dockers to strike over arms shipment to Israel

ROME
Two fugitive 'Ndrangheta bosses arrested in Brazil (2)

MILAN
Smoking rose during pandemic specially among women - IEO

ROME
Unions furious at failure to extend ban on dismissals

MILAN
Berlusconi case separated in Ruby trial for health reasons

ROME

Sure Italy recovery will be swift, effective - Mattarella

Public-private coop needed on PNRR says president in Cremona

ROME, MAY 25 - President Sergio Mattarella said Tuesday he was "convinced" Italy's recovery from COVID-19 would be swift and effective. He said his visit to Cremona, one of the hardest hit Italian cities "intends to express confidence in the recovery that has been started in the conviction that the recovery will certainly be fast and effective". Mattarella said that the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR), using over 200 billion euros of EU money to help make Italy greener and more modern, needed a collaboration between the public and private sectors "in order to implement it fully and effectively". He also said the government was "in young people's debt" and that "the ephemeral present" should be done away with in order to give the younger generations hope for the future. "We have a debt towards future generations, and it is not just financial," he said. "It is a debt that expresses itself vis a vis the young people, with the need to design in an adequate way the future of our youngsters. "We must reject the temptation to close up in the ephemeral and exclusive consideration of the present moment, an ephemeral condition that ignores the past and history and neglects the future". (ANSA).

