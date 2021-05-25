Migrants: Draghi, Macron agree EU must be more incisive

ROME, MAY 25 - Italian Premier Mario Draghi and French President Emmanuel Macron had a bilateral meeting on Tuesday in Brussels, where they are taking part in the EU summit. The two leaders discussed the management of migrant arrivals and the prospects for stabilization in Libya and central Africa with the help of reinforced French-Italian cooperation, sources said. In view of the decisions the European Council will take on migration issues, Draghi and Macron agreed on the need for close and constant coordination between Rome and Paris in order for the European Union to have a more incisive role in Africa, the sources said. (ANSA).