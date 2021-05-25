TV cameraman dies of heart attack at cable car site

TURIN, MAY 25 - A TV cameraman had a heart attack and died Tuesday at the site of Sunday's cable car disaster in northern Italy that killed 14 people, local sources said. The man, who was at first thought to be a technician, had been climbing up the paths that wend up to the top of the mountain. Emergency crews rushed to the scene but were unable to revive him. According to the first, fragmentary reports he is a man aged about 50. His name, and the media outlet for which he worked, have not yet been made known. An autopsy has been ordered. (ANSA).