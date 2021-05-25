Two fugitive 'Ndrangheta bosses arrested in Brazil

Verona Arena becomes first in Europe with 6,000 seats
ROME
25 Maggio 2021
ROME, MAY 25 - Two fugitive drugs traffickers for the 'Ndrangheta mafia were arrested in Brazil on Tuesday, officials have said. Rocco Morabito and Vincenzo Pasquino were on a list of most dangerous wanted people. The operation that led to their arrest involved the Carabinieri police, the FBI, the USA's DEA and the Brazilian police, sources said. (ANSA).
