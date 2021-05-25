Soccer: Milan signing Maignan, Donnarumma set to leave

ROME, MAY 25 - Mike Maignan, the goalkeeper who helped Lille win the French League title in the season that has just ended, is set to have a medical for a transfer to AC Milan on Tuesday after arriving in the city overnight, sources said. The operation means that Italy keeper Gianluigi Donnarumma, a product of Milan's academy, is set to leave the club when his contract expires at the end of June. Maignan, a 25-year-old who has one France cap, is set to sign a three-year contract and earn around three million euros a season, the sources said. Negotiations in recent months for a renewal of Donnarumma's contract failed to reach an agreement. Milan reportedly offered the 22-year-old eight million euros a season. Requests by Donnarumma's agent Mino Raiola for a commission of 15-20 million euros were reportedly a factor in the failure to reach an agreement. (ANSA).