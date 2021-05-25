Don't let migrants die at sea says Italian church

ROME, MAY 25 - Italian Catholic Bishops Conference CEI on Tuesday appealed to the authorities to take action to stop migrant-boat disasters at sea. CEI President Gualtiero Bassetti said the conference had taken care of the arrival of over 1,000 refugees from the Middle East and Africa, "showing that an alternative to illegal entries and deaths at sea is possible". Opening the CEI assembly, Cardinal Bassetti said Italy's PNRR post-COVID Recovery Plan, which is set to be largely financed by EU grants and loans, was an "important opportunity for collective growth. "This plan could become an opportunity to revive the country's economy, giving relief and aid to a society that is strained by the ongoing health emergency, which is having very serious effects on the socio-economic situation," he continued. Bassetti also called for efforts to boost health and safety after a spate of fatal workplace accidents in Italy recently. (ANSA).