Child cable-car-disaster survivor's condition stable

ROME
25 Maggio 2021
ROME, MAY 25 - The condition of Eitan, the five-year-old boy who is the only survivor of Sunday's cable-car disaster in Piedmont, is stable, sources at Turin's Regina Margherita children's hospital said on Tuesday. The disaster claimed the lives of 14 people, including Eitan's parents, his great grandparents and his two-year-old sibling. An MRI scan Eitan underwent on Monday did not reveal any signs of brain damage, the sources said. On Tuesday doctors will start to phase out the medication that is keeping the boy sedated and bring him around. Eitan's family lived in Italy but were of Israeli origin. (ANSA).
