Homes of 2 probed for torching cousins searched

FERRARA, MAY 24 - Italian police on Monday searched the Ferrara homes of a 49-year-old artisan and a 20-year-old student who have been placed under investigation on suspicion of killing and torching the bodies of cousins Dario and Riccardo Benazzi, at Tresignana on February 28, judicial sources said. The charred bodies of the cousins were found in a car in a field. They are believed to have been shot dead before being set alight. Police found weapons and munitions, legally declared, in the home of the artisan in a building not far from the scene of the crime. Carabinieri said investigations were continuing in order to firm up evidence against the two Ferrara men. (ANSA).