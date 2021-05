Ex-bank clerk gets 18 yrs for killing transsexual

MILAN, MAY 24 - A 43-year-old former bank clerk, Cristian Losso, got 18 years in jail Monday for stabbing to death Brazilian transsexual sex worker Alves Rabacchi in Milan last July. Losso was granted extenuating circumstances which prevailed over the charge of cruelty, judicial sources said. Losso killed Rabacchi on July 20. (ANSA).