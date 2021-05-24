Ex-ANSA editor Caselli dies

Homes of 2 probed for torching cousins searched
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
Precipita funivia Mottarone, sale a 14 il numero delle vittime: tra loro due baresi. Decaro: «Oggi a Bari abbiamo un peso sul cuore»
Brindisi, bimbo epilettico trasportato d'urgenza a Bari. Il rianimatore «Abbiamo fatto slalom tra le auto per salvarlo»
ROME
24 Maggio 2021
ROME, MAY 24 - Former ANSA editor-in-chief Bruno Caselli died in Rome aged 94 Monday. Caselli started working at ANSA in 1958 and rose through the ranks to become deouty editor in 1984 and then editor from 1990 to 1997, after succeeding Sergio Lepri. His daughter Cristina announced his death and said his funeral would be strictly private. (ANSA).
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su