Ex-ANSA editor Caselli dies

ROME, MAY 24 - Former ANSA editor-in-chief Bruno Caselli died in Rome aged 94 Monday. Caselli started working at ANSA in 1958 and rose through the ranks to become deouty editor in 1984 and then editor from 1990 to 1997, after succeeding Sergio Lepri. His daughter Cristina announced his death and said his funeral would be strictly private. (ANSA).