Foreign min summons Belarus envoy

ROME, MAY 24 - The Italian foreign ministry on Monday summoned Belarus's ambassador in Rome to voice Italy's strong condemnation of Sunday's forcing an Athens-Vilnius Ryanair flight to land in Minsk. Belarusian police arrested opposition blogger Roman Protasevich and his girlfriend, Sofia Sapega, after forcing their Ryanair flight to land in the Belarusian capital, sparking outrage from European leaders, who have called the plane's grounding a hijacking and act of "air piracy". (ANSA).