COVID: 2,490 new cases, 110 more victims

ROME, MAY 24 - There have been 2,490 new cases of COVID-19 in Italy in the last 24 hours, and 110 more victims of the virus, the health ministry said Monday. That compares to 3,995 new cases and 72 more victims Sunday. The case tally since the start of the epidemic is 4,194,672, and the death toll 125,335. The recovered and discharged are 3,792,898 (+7,032) and the currently positive 276,439 (-4,653). Some 107,481 more tests have been down, compared with 179,391 Sunday. The positivity rate is 0.1% up from 2.2% to 2.3%. Intensive care cases fell 28, and hospital admissions for COVID by 211. (ANSA).