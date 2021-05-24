Giro: Bernal claims Dolomites crown to extend lead

ROME, MAY 24 - Colombia's Egan Bernal on Monday claimed the crown in this year's Queen of the Dolomites stage featuring the highest peak in the Giro d'Italia, extending his overall lead after coming in alone at Cortina d'Ampezzo. Bernal crossed the 2,233m Giau Pass first and went on to break away from the leading group on the descent to Cortina, the Jewel of the Dolomites. Monday's stage was a 153km leg from Sacile to Cortina, shortened by 60km due to bad weather. Bernal preceded France's Romain Bardet, second, and Italy's Damiano Caruso, third, both a 27". In the general classification Bernal now holds a 2'24'' lead over Caruso. How they finished: 1. Egan Bernal (Col) in 4h22'41" (+10" bonus) 2. Romain Bardet (Fra) at 00'27" (+06" bonus) 3. Damiano Caruso (Ita) s.t. (+04" bonus) 4. Giulio Ciccone (Ita) at 01'18" 5. Hugh John Carthy (Gbr) at 01'19" 6. Joao Almeida (Por) at 01'21" 7. Aleksander Vlasov (Rus) at 02'11" 8. Gorka Izagirre (Spa) at 02'31" 9. Davide Formolo (Ita) at 02'33" 10. Tobias S. Foss (Dan) s.t. 11. Simon Philip Yates (Gbr) at 02'37" 12. Antonio Pedrero (Spa) at 02'51" 13. Daniel Martinez (Col) at 03'13" 14. George Bennett (Nzl) at 06'12" 17. Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) at 07'16" (01" bonus). General classification: 1. Egan Bernal (Col) in 66h36'04" 2. Damiano Caruso (Ita) at 02'24" 3. Hugh John Carthy (Gbr) at 03'40" 4. Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) at 04'18" 5. Simon Philip Yates (Gbr) at 04'20" 6. Giulio Ciccone (Ita) at 04'31" 7. Romain Bardet (Fra) at 05'02" 8. Daniel Martinez (Col) at 07'17" 9. Tobias S. Foss (Dan) at 08'20" 10. Joao Almeida (Por) at 10'01" 11. Davide Formolo (Ita) at 12'35" 12. Daniel Martin (Irl) at 15'10" 13. Attila Valter (Ung) at 16'23" 14. George Bennett (Nzl) at 18'10" 15. Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) at 21'50". (ANSA).