Martedì 25 Maggio 2021 | 07:32

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

FERRARA
Homes of 2 probed for torching cousins searched

Homes of 2 probed for torching cousins searched

 
MILAN
Ex-bank clerk gets 18 yrs for killing transsexual

Ex-bank clerk gets 18 yrs for killing transsexual

 
ROME
Ex-ANSA editor Caselli dies

Ex-ANSA editor Caselli dies

 
ROME
COVID: 2,490 new cases, 110 more victims

COVID: 2,490 new cases, 110 more victims

 
ROME
Foreign min summons Belarus envoy

Foreign min summons Belarus envoy

 
ROME
Giro: Bernal claims Dolomites crown to extend lead

Giro: Bernal claims Dolomites crown to extend lead

 
ROME
Soccer: Napoli chairman announces Gattuso exit via Twitter (3)

Soccer: Napoli chairman announces Gattuso exit via Twitter (3)

 
BELLUNO
Giro: Dolomites 'big stage' shortened for bad weather

Giro: Dolomites 'big stage' shortened for bad weather

 
ROME
Draghi gets 50.6% approval rating after 100 days

Draghi gets 50.6% approval rating after 100 days

 
ROME
Cable-car disaster: brakes failed says prosecutor

Cable-car disaster: brakes failed says prosecutor

 
TURIN
Probe opened into migrant who killed self after attack

Probe opened into migrant who killed self after attack

 

Il Biancorosso

Serie C
Feralpisalò - Bari: segui con noi la diretta

Feralpisalò - Bari finisce 1-0. Rivedi con noi la diretta

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

Tarantoil blitz
Droga, estorsioni e armi: 17 arresti a Taranto

Droga, estorsioni e armi: 17 arresti a Taranto

 
LecceLa ricorrenza
Calimera, don Luigi Ciotti «Oggi la mafia non appare così grave come un tempo»

Calimera, don Luigi Ciotti «Oggi la mafia non appare così grave come un tempo»

 
BariIl fatto
Bari, confermata condanna per tentato omicidio a 38enne barese

Bari, confermata condanna per tentato omicidio a 38enne barese

 
FoggiaIl caso
Foggia, ciclista investito in viale XXIV Maggio: è grave

Foggia, ciclista investito in viale XXIV Maggio: è grave

 
PotenzaIl bollettino regionale
Covid: in Basilicata in 2 giorni 42 positivi e nessun morto

Covid: in Basilicata in 2 giorni 42 positivi e nessun morto

 
BatLotta alla droga
Tagliava 580 gr. di cocaina in box auto, beccato pregiudicato di Barletta

Tagliava 580 gr. di cocaina in box auto, beccato pregiudicato di Barletta

 
BrindisiProcurato allarme
Brindisi, squilla il tel: «ho accoltellato mia moglie», ma era uno scherzo. Denunciati 2 ragazzi

Brindisi, squilla il tel: «ho accoltellato mia moglie», ma era uno scherzo. Denunciati 2 ragazzi

 
MateraLe riaperture
Matera, nei Sassi prima ondata di turisti: tanti visitatori in città

Matera, nei Sassi prima ondata di turisti: tanti visitatori in città

 

i più letti

Precipita funivia Mottarone, otto vittime: 12 le vittime

Precipita funivia Mottarone, sale a 14 il numero delle vittime: tra loro due baresi. Decaro: «Oggi a Bari abbiamo un peso sul cuore»

Bari, oltre 81mila domande per diventare bidelli: «È il riflesso della crisi»

Bari, oltre 81mila domande per diventare bidelli: «È il riflesso della crisi»

Bari, colpisce ragazzina in faccia con una busta piena di oggetti: preso 41enne

Bari, colpisce ragazzina in faccia con una busta piena di oggetti: preso 41enne

Brindisi, bimbo epilettico trasportato d'urgenza a Bari. Il rianimatore «Abbiamo fatto slalom tra le auto per salvarlo»

Brindisi, bimbo epilettico trasportato d'urgenza a Bari. Il rianimatore «Abbiamo fatto slalom tra le auto per salvarlo»

Covid in Puglia, drastico calo dei contagi: 71 positivi su 4120 tamponi. 11 i morti, tasso al 1,7%

Covid in Puglia, drastico calo dei contagi: 71 positivi su 4120 tamponi. 11 i morti, tasso di positività al 1,7%

ROME

Giro: Bernal claims Dolomites crown to extend lead

Coolmbian 02'24 ahead of Caruso, Nibali collapses

Giro: Bernal claims Dolomites crown to extend lead

ROME, MAY 24 - Colombia's Egan Bernal on Monday claimed the crown in this year's Queen of the Dolomites stage featuring the highest peak in the Giro d'Italia, extending his overall lead after coming in alone at Cortina d'Ampezzo. Bernal crossed the 2,233m Giau Pass first and went on to break away from the leading group on the descent to Cortina, the Jewel of the Dolomites. Monday's stage was a 153km leg from Sacile to Cortina, shortened by 60km due to bad weather. Bernal preceded France's Romain Bardet, second, and Italy's Damiano Caruso, third, both a 27". In the general classification Bernal now holds a 2'24'' lead over Caruso. How they finished: 1. Egan Bernal (Col) in 4h22'41" (+10" bonus) 2. Romain Bardet (Fra) at 00'27" (+06" bonus) 3. Damiano Caruso (Ita) s.t. (+04" bonus) 4. Giulio Ciccone (Ita) at 01'18" 5. Hugh John Carthy (Gbr) at 01'19" 6. Joao Almeida (Por) at 01'21" 7. Aleksander Vlasov (Rus) at 02'11" 8. Gorka Izagirre (Spa) at 02'31" 9. Davide Formolo (Ita) at 02'33" 10. Tobias S. Foss (Dan) s.t. 11. Simon Philip Yates (Gbr) at 02'37" 12. Antonio Pedrero (Spa) at 02'51" 13. Daniel Martinez (Col) at 03'13" 14. George Bennett (Nzl) at 06'12" 17. Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) at 07'16" (01" bonus). General classification: 1. Egan Bernal (Col) in 66h36'04" 2. Damiano Caruso (Ita) at 02'24" 3. Hugh John Carthy (Gbr) at 03'40" 4. Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) at 04'18" 5. Simon Philip Yates (Gbr) at 04'20" 6. Giulio Ciccone (Ita) at 04'31" 7. Romain Bardet (Fra) at 05'02" 8. Daniel Martinez (Col) at 07'17" 9. Tobias S. Foss (Dan) at 08'20" 10. Joao Almeida (Por) at 10'01" 11. Davide Formolo (Ita) at 12'35" 12. Daniel Martin (Irl) at 15'10" 13. Attila Valter (Ung) at 16'23" 14. George Bennett (Nzl) at 18'10" 15. Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) at 21'50". (ANSA).

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

Marchio e contenuto di questo sito sono di interesse storico ai sensi del D. Lgs 42/2004 (decreto Soprintendenza archivistica e Bibliografica Puglia 18 settembre 2020)
TORNA SU
Archivio Storico de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
LEDI SRL / Viale Francesco De Blasio snc 70132 Bari / Partita iva - codice fiscale: 08410170727 / Numero REA BA - 624759 / Capitale sociale: 1.000.000,00 versato 257.500,00 / ledi-srl@legalmail.it