Soccer: Napoli chairman announces Gattuso exit via Twitter (3)

ROME, MAY 24 - Napoli Chairman Aurelio De Laurentiis announced via Twitter that coach Gennaro Gattuso was leaving the club after Sunday's 1-1 draw with Verona, which saw the Naples side drop out of the Serie A top four on the last day of the season and miss out on Champions League qualification. "Dear Rino, I am happy to have spent almost two seasons with you," De Laurentiis said. "I thank you for the work you've done and I wish you success wherever you go". Former Porto, Nantes and Portugal manager Sergio Conceicao is tipped to become the next Napoli coach, sources said Monday. He has just completed a four-year spell at Porto where he won two league titles and two national cups. Conceicao, 46, has beaten ex-Roma coach Luciano Spalletti to the post and will shortly be announced by De Laurentiis, they said. (ANSA).