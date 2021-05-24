Giro: Dolomites 'big stage' shortened for bad weather

BELLUNO, MAY 24 - Monday's 16th stage of the Giro d'Italia has been shortened by almost 60 km and will now miss out two major climbs in what was to have been "the Dolomite big stage" due to rain, sleet and freezing high-altitude weather in Veneto. With the roads dangerously slick with rain, the hair-raising descents from the Pordoi and Fedaia passes have been eliminated. The fearsome Passo Giau, at 2,233 metres the 'Cima Coppi' or highest point in this year's race, is still scheduled, as is the subsequent descent down to Cortina d'Alpezzo. The stage will now run for 153 km, compared to the planned 212. Colombia's Egan Bernal has a one minute 33 second lead over Briton Simon Yates, with Italy's Damianio Caruso one minute 55 seconds behind the leader in third. (ANSA).