Giro: Dolomites 'big stage' shortened for bad weather
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
Precipita funivia Mottarone, sale a 14 il numero delle vittime: tra loro due baresi. Decaro: «Oggi a Bari abbiamo un peso sul cuore»
Tragedia a Bari, dopo tamponamento tra auto muore bimbo di 8 anni. Un'ora prima sulla S16 è morto un 36enne
Coda chilometrica sulla Ss16: auto bloccate per un incidente all'uscita dopo Cozze: macchina in fiamme
Coronavirus in Puglia, calano i contagi: su 6377 tamponi 274 positivi, tasso al 4,3%. Ma salgono i decessi: 20
BELLUNO
24 Maggio 2021
BELLUNO, MAY 24 - Monday's 16th stage of the Giro d'Italia has been shortened by almost 60 km and will now miss out two major climbs in what was to have been "the Dolomite big stage" due to rain, sleet and freezing high-altitude weather in Veneto. With the roads dangerously slick with rain, the hair-raising descents from the Pordoi and Fedaia passes have been eliminated. The fearsome Passo Giau, at 2,233 metres the 'Cima Coppi' or highest point in this year's race, is still scheduled, as is the subsequent descent down to Cortina d'Alpezzo. The stage will now run for 153 km, compared to the planned 212. Colombia's Egan Bernal has a one minute 33 second lead over Briton Simon Yates, with Italy's Damianio Caruso one minute 55 seconds behind the leader in third. (ANSA).
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su