Draghi gets 50.6% approval rating after 100 days

ROME, MAY 24 - Premier and former European central banker Mario Draghi's approval rating is 50.6% after his first 100 days in office, according to a Quorum/YouTrend survey for Sky TG24 published Monday. Health Minister Roberto Speranza was the highest rated cabinet member with a score of 29%, followed by Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio on 13.1% and Culture Minister dario Franceschini on 10.5%. Justice Minister Marta Cartabia got 10.2%, Industry Minister Giancarlo Giorgetti 9.6%, and Interior Minister Luciana Lamorgese 8.7%. Labour Minister Andrea Orlando is on 6.5%), Economy Minister Daniele Franco 3.9%, and Education Minister Patrizio Bianchi and Farm Minister Stefano Patuanelli both on 3.5%. Former premier and tapped leader of the populist 5-Star Movement (M5S), Giuseppe Conte is Italy's most popular politicians with a 34.7% approval rating while Draghi's personal approval rating, as opposed to the appreciation for the job he has done, is second at 32.8%. They are followed by nationalist Brothers of Italy (FdI) leader Giorgia Meloni (21.3%), nationalist League leader Matteo Salvini (19%), Speranza (13.3%), Di Maio (9.6%), former centre-left Democratic Party (PD) leader and Lazio Governor Nicola Zingaretti (7.2%), new PD leader Enrico Letta (6.4%), and former three-time premier, media mogul and centre-right Fozra Italia (FI) leader Silvio Berlusconi (5.5%) (ANSA).