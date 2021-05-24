Boy, 11, accidentally shoots self in head near Pisa

PISA, MAY 24 - An 11-year-old Italian accidentally shot himself in the head and died near Pisa at the weekend. It is not clear how the boy got hold of his Carabiniere father's service revolver, which the man said was stored safely away from anyone's access. The boy was described as happy and level-headed, and was reportedly doing very well in school. Police have not completely ruled out a suicide, however. The shot entered his right temple and killed him instantly. (ANSA).