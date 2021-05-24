Probe opened into migrant who killed self after attack

Homes of 2 probed for torching cousins searched
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
Precipita funivia Mottarone, sale a 14 il numero delle vittime: tra loro due baresi. Decaro: «Oggi a Bari abbiamo un peso sul cuore»
Brindisi, bimbo epilettico trasportato d'urgenza a Bari. Il rianimatore «Abbiamo fatto slalom tra le auto per salvarlo»
TURIN
24 Maggio 2021
TURIN, MAY 24 - Italian police have opened a probe into the suicide of a 23-year-old Gambian migrant who killed himself on Saturday night in a Turin migrant holding centre two weeks after being attacked in Ventimiglia because he did not have papers with him. The young man, Musa Balde, was taken to the Turin centre after the attack. (ANSA).
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su