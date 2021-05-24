More victims found of businessman who drugged, raped student

MILAN, MAY 24 - Italian police say they have found images of other suspected victims of a 50-year-old Milanese drugs company owner who was arrested at the weekend on suspicion of drugging, raping and photographing a 31-year-old student who went to his office for a jobs interview. Police said they had found more than 50 photos on his phone but there were even more on his other devices, meaning that Antonio Di Fazio's victims are presumably much more than the five initially thought. The images, like that of the student and another four young women, were found on Di Fazio's phone, PC and tablet. Police said he took them as "trophies" of his sexual violence. They said he slipped massive doses of tranquilizers into the women's drinks and then stripped them and raped them, before photographing them naked. Three students who are among the suspected victims are set to be interviewed by the police later Monday. (ANSA).