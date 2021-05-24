Man, 23, killed in row over girl in Rome

Homes of 2 probed for torching cousins searched
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
Precipita funivia Mottarone, sale a 14 il numero delle vittime: tra loro due baresi. Decaro: «Oggi a Bari abbiamo un peso sul cuore»
Brindisi, bimbo epilettico trasportato d'urgenza a Bari. Il rianimatore «Abbiamo fatto slalom tra le auto per salvarlo»
ROME
24 Maggio 2021
ROME, MAY 24 - A 23-year-old Italian man was stabbed to death in a Rome street after a squabble over a girl Sunday night. The victim was repeatedly stabbed in the chest and abdomen and died in hospital. The knife-wielder, also 23, was born in Amsterdam and had a criminal record, police said. The pair were arguing over a girl in the San Lorenzo district, one of the hotbeds of Rome's bohemian night scene. The Dutch-born man has been arrested. (ANSA).
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su