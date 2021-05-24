Man, 23, killed in row over girl in Rome

ROME, MAY 24 - A 23-year-old Italian man was stabbed to death in a Rome street after a squabble over a girl Sunday night. The victim was repeatedly stabbed in the chest and abdomen and died in hospital. The knife-wielder, also 23, was born in Amsterdam and had a criminal record, police said. The pair were arguing over a girl in the San Lorenzo district, one of the hotbeds of Rome's bohemian night scene. The Dutch-born man has been arrested. (ANSA).