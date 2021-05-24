Golf: Migliozzi overtakes Molinari in world rankings

ROME, MAY 24 - Italy has a new No.1 golfer with Guido Migliozzi overtaking 2018 British Open winner and long dominant Francesco Molinari in the world rankings. Molinari has slipped from 144th to 153rd in the world after a back injury prevented him taking part in the PGA Championship, where Phil Nickelson became the oldest ever major winner at 50. Migliozzi, despite not taking part in the South Carolina event either, has risen from 146th to 142nd in the standings. Renato Paratore is 176th. Dustin Johnson stays no.1 despite missing the cut at both the PGA and the first major of the year, The Masters. (ANSA).