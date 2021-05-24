Martedì 25 Maggio 2021 | 07:31

FERRARA
Homes of 2 probed for torching cousins searched

MILAN
Ex-bank clerk gets 18 yrs for killing transsexual

ROME
Ex-ANSA editor Caselli dies

ROME
COVID: 2,490 new cases, 110 more victims

ROME
Foreign min summons Belarus envoy

ROME
Giro: Bernal claims Dolomites crown to extend lead

ROME
Soccer: Napoli chairman announces Gattuso exit via Twitter (3)

BELLUNO
Giro: Dolomites 'big stage' shortened for bad weather

ROME
Draghi gets 50.6% approval rating after 100 days

ROME
Cable-car disaster: brakes failed says prosecutor

TURIN
Probe opened into migrant who killed self after attack

Il Biancorosso

Serie C
Feralpisalò - Bari: segui con noi la diretta

Tarantoil blitz
Droga, estorsioni e armi: 17 arresti a Taranto

LecceLa ricorrenza
Calimera, don Luigi Ciotti «Oggi la mafia non appare così grave come un tempo»

BariIl fatto
Bari, confermata condanna per tentato omicidio a 38enne barese

FoggiaIl caso
Foggia, ciclista investito in viale XXIV Maggio: è grave

PotenzaIl bollettino regionale
Covid: in Basilicata in 2 giorni 42 positivi e nessun morto

BatLotta alla droga
Tagliava 580 gr. di cocaina in box auto, beccato pregiudicato di Barletta

BrindisiProcurato allarme
Brindisi, squilla il tel: «ho accoltellato mia moglie», ma era uno scherzo. Denunciati 2 ragazzi

MateraLe riaperture
Matera, nei Sassi prima ondata di turisti: tanti visitatori in città

Precipita funivia Mottarone, otto vittime: 12 le vittime

Bari, oltre 81mila domande per diventare bidelli: «È il riflesso della crisi»

Bari, colpisce ragazzina in faccia con una busta piena di oggetti: preso 41enne

Brindisi, bimbo epilettico trasportato d'urgenza a Bari. Il rianimatore «Abbiamo fatto slalom tra le auto per salvarlo»

Covid in Puglia, drastico calo dei contagi: 71 positivi su 4120 tamponi. 11 i morti, tasso al 1,7%

ROME

Berlusconi on the mend says Tajani

Ex-PM convalescing from COVID,I'm not replacing him says FI no.2

Berlusconi on the mend says Tajani

ROME, MAY 24 - Former premier Silvio Berlusconi is on the mend after being prescribed "absolute rest" after suffering a bout of severe 'long COVID' symptoms, the no.2 in his centre-right Forza Italia (FI) party, ex-European Parliament president Antonio Tajani, said Monday. Berlusconi, 84, who had a heart valve replaced in 2016, said his experience with COVID last September was "the worst and most frightening in my life". The three-time former premier and media mogul caught the virus in Sardinia from his friend and fellow billionaire businessman, ex- Benetton and Renault F1 boss Flavio Briatore. The Mediaset empire owner spent a week in hospital earlier this month with a fever due to a COVID vaccination and the lingering effects of his bout of the virus, and has been reported as still being seriously ill even after he left the Milan clinic. Last Wednesday Milan prosecutors requested that Berlusconi's case in the so-called Ruby Ter and bunga bunga perjury trial be separated from those of other defendants because the ex-premier is "seriously ill". "We believe that Berlusconi is seriously ill and affected by a severe pathology," said Prosecutor Tiziana Siciliano. "The medical certificates and the consultants say this". Berlusconi's defence team backed the request, saying the ex-premier needed a period of "absolute rest" with the creation of a "domestic-hospital" structure at his home at Arcore, near Milan. On Monday Tajani said his boss "is better, he's in a convalescent phase, and we're keeping him informed of everything. He's the leader of FI, I'm not replacing him. I hope that this moment of absolute rest ends as soon as possible". (ANSA).

