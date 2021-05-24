Berlusconi on the mend says Tajani

ROME, MAY 24 - Former premier Silvio Berlusconi is on the mend after being prescribed "absolute rest" after suffering a bout of severe 'long COVID' symptoms, the no.2 in his centre-right Forza Italia (FI) party, ex-European Parliament president Antonio Tajani, said Monday. Berlusconi, 84, who had a heart valve replaced in 2016, said his experience with COVID last September was "the worst and most frightening in my life". The three-time former premier and media mogul caught the virus in Sardinia from his friend and fellow billionaire businessman, ex- Benetton and Renault F1 boss Flavio Briatore. The Mediaset empire owner spent a week in hospital earlier this month with a fever due to a COVID vaccination and the lingering effects of his bout of the virus, and has been reported as still being seriously ill even after he left the Milan clinic. Last Wednesday Milan prosecutors requested that Berlusconi's case in the so-called Ruby Ter and bunga bunga perjury trial be separated from those of other defendants because the ex-premier is "seriously ill". "We believe that Berlusconi is seriously ill and affected by a severe pathology," said Prosecutor Tiziana Siciliano. "The medical certificates and the consultants say this". Berlusconi's defence team backed the request, saying the ex-premier needed a period of "absolute rest" with the creation of a "domestic-hospital" structure at his home at Arcore, near Milan. On Monday Tajani said his boss "is better, he's in a convalescent phase, and we're keeping him informed of everything. He's the leader of FI, I'm not replacing him. I hope that this moment of absolute rest ends as soon as possible". (ANSA).