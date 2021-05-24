Time for EU minimum wages says Di Maio

ROME, MAY 24 - Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio said Monday that it is time to have an EU-wide system to guarantee people throughout the bloc have a minimum wage. "An intervention at the European level to make the minimum salary conditions consistent throughout the union cannot be put off any longer," Di Maio said at an event on the a new draft directive on European minimum salaries. "That does not mean they have to be the same in the 27 member States, but they should be based on minimum thresholds calculated on the basis of poverty levels in each one. "That is why I am very satisfied that negotiations on a proposed framework directive on adequate salaries in Europe is taking place". Di Maio's 5-Star Movement (M5S) was instrumental in Italy adopting a 'citizenship wage' minimum-salary benefit. (ANSA).