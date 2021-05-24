Soccer: Napoli chairman announces Gattuso exit via Twitter

ROME, MAY 24 - Napoli Chairman Aurelio De Laurentiis announced via Twitter that coach Gennaro Gattuso was leaving the club after Sunday's 1-1 draw with Verona, which saw the Naples side drop out of the Serie A top four on the last day of the season and miss out on Champions League qualification. "Dear Rino, I am happy to have spent almost two seasons with you," De Laurentiis said. "I thank you for the work you've done and I wish you success wherever you go". (ANSA).