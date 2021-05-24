COVID-19: Whole of Italy now a moderate-risk yellow zone

ROME, MAY 24 - All of Italy is a moderate-COVID-19-risk yellow zone as of Monday after Valle d'Aosta, the only region that was still a medium-high risk orange zone, was bumped down thanks to an improvement in the contagion data. Italian people took advantage of the freedom given by an easing of the coronavirus restriction to flock to beaches, city centres and restaurants at the weekend. On Sunday Italy registered 72 deaths linked to COVID-19, the lowest figure so far this year. Approximately one third of the Italian population have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and over 10.1 million people here are totally vaccinated. (ANSA).