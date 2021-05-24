Italian antitrust fines Ryanair 4.2 million euros

ROME, MAY 24 - The Italian antitrust authority said Monday that it was fining Ryanair 4.2 million euros for improper commercial practices. It said the airline failed to reimburse customers the cost of cancelled flights after June 3, 2020, when travel restrictions were eased after the first wave of the COVID-19 emergency. The authorities fined EasyJet 2.8 million euros and Volotea 1.4 million in similar cases in recent days. (ANSA).