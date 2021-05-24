Eurovision: Maneskin's Damiano to do drugs test

Homes of 2 probed for torching cousins searched
ROME
24 Maggio 2021
ROME, MAY 24 - The lead singer of Maneskin, the Italian band that won the Eurovision Song Contest on Saturday night, has pledged to take a drugs test to prove allegations he snorted cocaine live on TV are false. The case regards footage of the frontman, Damiano, briefly dipping his head down towards a table in front of him during the show. He said he bend down to pick up a broken glass. "(I'll do the test) so that there will be a sheet of paper that says who is right and who is wrong," said Damiano. Italian State broadcaster RAI, which screened the show in Italy, has stood by the Rome band, calling the row "absurd". (ANSA).
