Soccer: Juventus in Champions after Napoli slip up

ROME, MAY 24 - Juventus qualified for next season's Champions League on Sunday, thrashing Bologna 4-1 away to take advantage of Napoli being held 1-1 at home by Hellas Verona, to finish fourth in Serie A. The Turin giants went into the last weekend of action in fifth-place, needing either Napoli or AC Milan to drop points for them to return to the top four. Milan had what looked to be the toughest task, facing Atalanta in Bergamo, but they won 2-0 to finish second. Napoli, on the other hand, slipped up after being in storming form in recent weeks and they will now have to settle for a place in the Europa League. Atalanta, who dropped from second to third with Sunday's defeat, and champions Inter, who thumped Udinese 5-1, have Italy's two other Champions League lots. (ANSA).