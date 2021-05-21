Ex Foggia mayor arrested in graft case

ROME, MAY 21 - Franco Landella, a member of the right-ring League party who recently quit as the mayor of the Puglia city of Foggia, was put under house arrest on Friday in relation to accusations of alleged corruption, sources said. Two city councillors and a construction entrepreneur were also put under house, according to the sources. Landella's wife, who was a city employee until recently, has been suspended from public office. (ANSA).