COVID: 5,741 new cases, 164 more victims

ROME, MAY 20 - There have been 5,741 new cases of COVID-19 in Italy in the last 24 hours, and 164 more victims of the virus, the health ministry said Thursday. That compares with 5,506 new cases and 149 more victims on Wednesday. Some 251,037 more tests have been done, compared with 287,256 Wednesday. The positivity rate has risen 0.4%, from 1.9% to 2.3%. Intensive care cases fell by 99, and hospital admissions by 635. The case tally since the start of the epidemic is now 4,178,261, and the death toll 124,810. The recovered and discharged since the start of the pandemic are now 3,753,965, up 12,816 on Wednesday. The currently positive are 299,486, down 7,244. There are 287,559 people in domestic isolation (-6,510). (ANSA).