Steps forward on repatriation says Lamorgese in Tunis

ROME, MAY 20 - Interior Minister Luciana Lamorgese said after meeting Tunisian Premier Hichem Mechichi Thursday that there would be more flexibility on migrant repatriations and a hot line between Italian and Tunisian authorities to promptly flag the departure of migrant boats from the north African country's coasts. Italy will also continue to help Tunisia repair and maintain its patrol boats, she said after talking to Mechichi, who holds the interior portfolio ad interim. (ANSA).