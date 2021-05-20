New aid package looks to future, no one left behind-Draghi

ROME, MAY 20 - The government's new 40 billion euro COVID package for Italian households and businesses looks to the future and leaves no one behind, Premier Mario Draghi said in presenting the "business, jobs, health and young people decree" on Thursday. "It is a decree partly different from the past because it looks to the future, it looks to the Country that is reopening, but at the same time it leaves no one behind. "It assists, it helps". The premier said the package was worth just over 40 billion euros, with 17 going to businesses and nine to credit assistance. Draghi went on: "I want to express my satisfaction for last Monday's decision on the gradual reopenings with a calculated risk, to proceed a little to the reopening of the Country and which is largely fruit of the vaccine campaign followed by the government." Draghi went on to say that he was "proud" of the fresh impetus lent to the vaccination rollout as regards the age brackets; stressed that the use of facemasks should not be abandoned; and said that the economy would rebound but in order to see real growth Italy will have to wait for th COVID Recovery Plan, the National Resilience and Recovery Plan (PNRR). He also said that 370,000 VAT holders more would be covered; that four billion would go to the labour market in a "complicated" phase; and that it would make it easier for young people to buy homes. Money would also go towards reversing Italy's brain drain, by boosting research projects in Italy. Among other things, the package also features 15.4 billion euros in grants that recipients will not have to repay. Italy's hard-hit tourism gets around 3.34 billion euros. Seasonal workers hit by the emergency are set to get up to 1,600 euros each. (ANSA).