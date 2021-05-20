Soccer: 3 refs suspended in reimbursement probe
ROME
20 Maggio 2021
ROME, MAY 20 - Three referees on the Serie A roster have been suspended in an Italian soccer federation (FIGC) probe into suspected irregularities in filing for reimbursements of expenditures, sources said Thursday. Four assistant refs have also been suspended, they said. The suspended officials were not immediately named. (ANSA).
