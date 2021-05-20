Olympics: Viviani, Rossi to be Tokyo flag-bearers

ROME, MAY 20 - Cyclist Elia Viviani and shooter Jessica Rossi are going to be Italy's flag-bearers at the Tokyo Olympics, ANSA sources said on Thursday. Italian Olympic Committee (CONI) President Giovanni Malagò announced the decision at a meeting of the committee's executive, the sources said. It will be the first time Italy has a 'double flag-bearer' and the move is in line with the IOC's recommendations on gender equality. Rossi, 29, won gold in the trap event at the 2012 London Olympics. Viviani, 32, took gold in the omnium track-cycling event at the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro. (ANSA).