CATANIA

'Death ambulance' stretcher bearer gets life

Nurse killed 3 ill people to boost funeral business

'Death ambulance' stretcher bearer gets life

CATANIA, MAY 20 - The stretcher bearer of a so-called 'death ambulance' in Sicily on Thursday got a life term in jail for killing three seriously ill patients between 2014 and 2016 in order to boost a local funeral business. Davide Garofalo, 46, was found guilty of injecting air into their veins. He killed the three elderly, ill people and then offered their family members funeral services, for which he would be paid, a Catania court found. Garofalo is believed to have links to the Mazzaglia-Toscano-Tomasello' mafia clan and was arrested in Paterno' for voluntary manslaughter as part of the 'Ambulance of Death' investigation run by the Catania prosecutor's office. He was instead found guilty of murder aggravate by mafia means. (ANSA).

