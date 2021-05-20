Soccer: FIGC opens probe into ref reimbursement

ROME, MAY 20 - The Italian soccer federation's (FIGC) prosecutor on has opened a probe into alleged irregularities in the expenditure reimbursements of Italian referees, ANSA sources said Thursday. The probe, which started several moths ago, is expected to be concluded in a few days' time, sources said. The probe was opened after a report of an alleged irregularity in filing reimbursement applications. It then expanded to see if such irregularities were widespread, sources said. (ANSA).