Draghi cabinet examines new COVID aid package

ROME
20 Maggio 2021
ROME, MAY 20 - Premier Mario Draghi is set to present the latest in a series of COVID-19 aid packages for households and businesses affected by the restrictions designed to prevent coronavirus contagion after it is examined by his cabinet on Thursday. A draft of the decree featured 15.4 billion euros in grants that recipients will not have to repay. Italy's hard-hit tourism gets around 3.34 billion euros. Seasonal workers hit by the emergency are set to get up to 1,600 euros each. (ANSA).
