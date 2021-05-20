Giro: De Marchi hospitalised with broken collarbone

ROME, MAY 20 - Alessandro De Marchi was taken to hospital with a suspected broken collarbone after falling on the 12th stage of the Giro d'Itaia from Siena to Bagno di Romagna on Thursday. De Marchi, 35, from Friuli, who spent two days in pink earlier in the tour, fell early on in the stage. His team, Israel Start-Up Nation, said his condition was "not concerning" despite the suspected fracture. Movistar's Spaniard Marc Soler, 11th in the standings at 3'19'' from leader Egan Bernal of Colombia, also fell, got back on his bike, but is struggling. (ANSA).