Man, 70, arrested for abusing underage girls near Reggio
BOLOGNA
20 Maggio 2021
BOLOGNA, MAY 20 - A 70-year-old man was arrested near Reggio Emilia Thursday on suspicion of sexually abusing underage girls earlier this year. He has also been accused of molesting underage male students at a school in the Val d'Enza area. The man, from Gattatico, has been charged with aggravated sexual violence. He was placed under house arrest. (ANSA).
