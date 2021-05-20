Time to let people choose mother's surname - Bonetti

ROME, MAY 20 - It is time for a law change to let children choose their mother's surname instead of their father's, Equal Opportunities and Family Minister Elena Bonetti said Thursday. "It's is time to let women's names go down in history," she said. Bonetti was speaking at a conference marking the 60th anniversary of a high court ruling that opened up Italy's principal careers to women. Women in Italy generally keep their surnames but children are named after their fathers. (ANSA).