Soccer: Buffon savours 'perfect end' to time at Juve

ROME, MAY 20 - Italian goalkeeping great Gianluigi Buffon is savouring having concluded his time at Juventus by helping them beat Atalanta 2-1 on Wednesday to win the Italian Cup. It is the 23rd trophy the 43-year-old has won with the Turin giants, if one counts the 2004-2005 Serie A title that was revoked because of the Calciopoli match-fixing case and the 2006-2007 Serie B title the club won after being relegated to the second-tier because of the scandal. "The perfect final. The perfect end," Buffon said via Instagram. Many commentators highlighted the fact that Buffon won his first Italian Cup with Parma in 1999 in a team that featured Enrico Cheisa and he won his last with a side that included Chiesa's son Federico. Buffon has said he is leaving Juve at the end of the season but he has not yet decided if he will move to another club or retire from football (ANSA).