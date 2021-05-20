Giovedì 20 Maggio 2021 | 13:12

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

BOLOGNA
Man, 70, arrested for abusing underage girls near Reggio

Man, 70, arrested for abusing underage girls near Reggio

 
ROME
Soccer: Buffon savours 'perfect end' to time at Juve

Soccer: Buffon savours 'perfect end' to time at Juve

 
ROME
UK-Italy accord by year's end says British envoy

UK-Italy accord by year's end says British envoy

 
FLORENCE
Renzi's parents, sister sent to trial for tax offences

Renzi's parents, sister sent to trial for tax offences

 
ROME
Time to let people choose mother's surname - Bonetti

Time to let people choose mother's surname - Bonetti

 
ROME
COVID hospital admissions down 61% in 6 weeks - GIMBE

COVID hospital admissions down 61% in 6 weeks - GIMBE

 
ROME
We must modernize while maintaining cohesion says Mattarella

We must modernize while maintaining cohesion says Mattarella

 
ROME
Two missing after explosion at home near Florence

Two missing after explosion at home near Florence

 
ROME
Police operation hits far-right group

Police operation hits far-right group

 
ROME
COVID: vaccine booster will probably be needed - Brusaferro

COVID: vaccine booster will probably be needed - Brusaferro

 
ROME
Solidarity for Italy fundamental says Johansson

Solidarity for Italy fundamental says Johansson

 

Il Biancorosso

Serie C
Decaro ai biancorossi: «Andiamoci a prendere questa promozione»

Decaro ai biancorossi: «Andiamoci a prendere questa promozione»

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

FoggiaIl fatto
Manfredonia, lancio di bottiglie e insulti omofobi sul lungomare

Manfredonia, lancio di bottiglie e insulti omofobi sul lungomare

 
LecceI lavori
Lecce, recupero del molo Adriano lavori ai nastri di partenza

Lecce, recupero del molo Adriano lavori ai nastri di partenza

 
PotenzaLe iniziative
Potenza, un ricco cartellone con tanti eventi da maggio ad agosto

Potenza, un ricco cartellone con tanti eventi da maggio ad agosto

 
BrindisiL'arresto
Ceglie Messapica, l'auto del ferito

Ceglie, spara durante la lite: 28enne in carcere per tentato omicidio

 
BariL'iniziativa
Università di Bari: tasse ridotte per le donne in alcuni corsi

Università di Bari: tasse ridotte per le donne in alcuni corsi

 
Tarantol'intervento dei carabinieri
Taranto, si mostra nudo in strada: arrestato

Taranto, si mostra nudo in strada: arrestato

 
MateraCovid
A Matera week end di vaccinazioni per over 40

A Matera week end di vaccinazioni per over 40

 
Batla campagna
Admo Puglia in cerca di donatori

Admo Puglia in cerca di donatori

 

i più letti

Terreni, 29 immobili e 6 auto, tra cui una Porsche: sequestrati beni per 80mln al «re» andriese degli assalti ai portavalori

Terreni, 29 immobili e 6 auto, tra cui una Porsche: sequestrati beni per 80mln al «re» andriese degli assalti ai portavalori

Coronavirus, in Puglia 19 maggio

Coronavirus, in Puglia 433 casi su 9610 test (4,5%), calano i decessi (8) e i ricoveri

Prometteva un posto di lavoro in cambio di sesso: arrestato 44enne nel Tarantino

Prometteva un posto di lavoro in cambio di sesso: arrestato 44enne nel Tarantino

Bari, lo storico «Pitagora» torna a risplendere

Bari, lo storico «Pitagora» torna a risplendere

Elon Musk e l’Ilva di Taranto: un grido di speranza lanciato dai proprietari di Tesla italiani

Elon Musk e l’Ilva di Taranto: un grido di speranza lanciato dai proprietari di Tesla italiani

ROME

UK-Italy accord by year's end says British envoy

No more Italians detained at border says Morris

UK-Italy accord by year's end says British envoy

ROME, MAY 20 - British Ambassador to Italy Jill Morris said Thursday that "we are working closely with our Italian colleagues to conclude a bilateral cooperation accord by the end of the year, between the United Kingdom and Italy". Speaking to the House foreign affairs committee, Morris said "there will be no more similar cases" to the groups of EU citizens, including Italians, who have been detained at immigration centres and then repatriated after trying to enter the UK for work without visas. On the upcoming accord, Morris said "it will be the first time for an accord that consolidates our relations, our collaboration, the dialogue we have launched and then we create together a structure to deepen our ties for the good of all our citizens after 2021 and in the future". She said "I have no doubt that in the future Italy and the United Kingdom will remain allies and friends. We are two countries that have the possibility and responsibility, not only in this year of (G7, G20 and COP26) presidencies, to lead the international community towards a more prosperous, more resilient, more sustainable and more inclusive future". Morris added that G20 cooperation and coordination against COVID-19 was "fundamental". (ANSA).

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

Marchio e contenuto di questo sito sono di interesse storico ai sensi del D. Lgs 42/2004 (decreto Soprintendenza archivistica e Bibliografica Puglia 18 settembre 2020)
TORNA SU
Archivio Storico de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
LEDI SRL / Viale Francesco De Blasio snc 70132 Bari / Partita iva - codice fiscale: 08410170727 / Numero REA BA - 624759 / Capitale sociale: 1.000.000,00 versato 257.500,00 / ledi-srl@legalmail.it